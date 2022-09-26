Trainee chefs in Lancaster and Morecambe learn new tricks with liquid nitrogen

Students from the English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues Culinary Academy participated in a practical, hands-on training day at Chesterfield-based fine food specialist MSK Ingredients.

The group of six trainees visited MSK as part of their continued learning with their NVQ Level 3 qualification requiring them to learn to create more complex dishes with advanced culinary skills.

The highlight of the training day was the students’ introduction to working with liquid nitrogen at super cold temperatures, with strict, protective Health & Safety measures in place.

Working with liquid nitrogen.

With demonstrations, precise instruction and thorough training from MSK Ingredients’ expert chefs in its purpose-built development kitchen, the students created a ‘Bloody Mary’ cocktail contained within a frozen sphere of tomato juice.

Trainee chef Jonny Marriot said: “This was one of the best training days we’ve had throughout the course, with MSK’s expert chefs showing us some amazing new techniques and recipe ideas.

"We’ll be able to apply the skills and techniques demonstrated on the day not only at work but also for our culinary exams later in the year.”

Culinary Academy students work and learn at English Lakes Hotels’ venues in north Lancashire, including the Lancaster House Hotel and The Midland Hotel in Morecambe.

Vicky Enderson from MSK Ingredients with Daniel Winstanley from English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues and trainee chefs Maria Cheetham, Jonny Marriott, Rebecca Atkinson, Abbie Spencer, Bryan Rojas and Travis Locke, with Rupert Rowley from MSK Ingredients.

It offers trainees a two year apprenticeship, with students training to attain Level 2 and Level 3 NVQ qualifications.

The fully accredited course allows the students to hone chef skills whilst earning a wage with the hotel group.

Daniel Winstanley from English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues, who is also a member of the Master Chefs of Great Britain, adds: “Molecular gastronomy can add genuine theatre to preparing a dish. The session with MSK Ingredients has taught the students how to think more creatively.

"A prime example is the ability to flambé ice cream and get it to hold a specific shape without melting, whilst maintaining the right taste and texture.”