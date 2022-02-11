Top-rated Lancaster B&B up for sale at £340,000

Lancaster Town House in Newton Terrace, Caton Road, has been run by Tom and Mary Saul since 2018 and last summer was one of the highest rated B&B or hotel in Lancaster on Booking.com, where it has been described as ‘superb’. It has also received high ratings on Trip Advisor and Google.

But after having a baby recently, the couple have changed their priorities and wish to sell.

During their four years at Lancaster Town House, the couple have installed a new boiler and made cosmetic changes which have helped improve annual turnover to around £50,000. The property is on sale for £340,000 and has already attracted interest.

Lancaster Town House B&B is up for sale.

Originally from Lancaster, Tom and Mary returned to their hometown after running accommodation in Workington and working at hotels in Lancaster and Blackpool.

“The Town House has been a real dream place for us and we’ve enjoyed it here but we’ve lived the B&B life for a long time and now we’ve had our first baby, we’re wanting a bit more normality,” said Tom, who also works part-time as a teaching assistant.

The B&B attracts a variety of business and leisure visitors including many walkers and cyclists thanks to being near the River Lune and Lancaster Canal.

“It’s in a perfect location really, “ said Tom. “It’s walkable into town but is also near the motorway and close to the river and canal.”

One of the bedrooms in the Town House B&B.

The universities also bring guests to the Town House so the Covid lockdowns which saw graduations cancelled did have an impact on the business, but trade was boosted by some workers on the nearby flood defences staying there, and although the place is usually closed in January, it did accommodate people involved with the witches exhibition at The Storey recently.

The includes six bedrooms, though there is potential for eight and there is three-bed private accommodation too.

The property is being sold through Fleurets here.