The residential development came out top against 12 shortlisted projects for the ‘Best Medium Volume New Housing Development’ at the awards ceremony.

Warton Grange Farm contains a range of 25 open market and affordable properties, from one-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster-based HPA Chartered Architects designed the Warton Grange Farm development, collaborating with Endmoor-based housing developer Wilson & Co Properties, building to standards above and beyond the current regulations and overcoming various challenges, such as contamination and historical problems with mains draining.

LABC chief executive Lorna Stimpson, LABC president Heather Jones, Wilson & Co Properties Ltd site foreman Jason Lancaster and Wilson & Co Properties Ltd directors Alan Wilson and Byron Wilson, HPA Architects director and architect Richard Wooldridge, and compere for the LABC Grand Final Awards and comedian, Stephen K. Amos.

With the houses overlooking a central court, the layout of the site has been designed to reflect its former use as a farmyard, creating a spacious atmosphere and strong community feel. More than 140 trees were planted on site and a new footpath created to allow pedestrian access.

As the largest business awards in the building control sector, the LABC Building Excellence Awards recognise quality in building projects and individual contributions in the construction industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson & Co Properties director Byron Wilson said: “HPA’s contribution to Warton Grange Close was instrumental in its success.”

Richard Wooldridge, architect and director of HPA, said: “We are delighted that Warton Grange Close has won both the regional and national LABC Award. It is a credit to all involved in the project, especially the team at Wilson & Co Properties who take great pride in their work and produce high quality houses.

Warton Grange Farm development.