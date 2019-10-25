Top award for Lancaster social worker

A Lancaster social worker has won a top national award for her outstanding work.

Community Foster Care’s Rebecca Robson clinched the honour at an awards ceremony run by The Fostering Network – the UK’s most prestigious foster care awards which shine the spotlight on those who make an exceptional contribution to the sector.

Rebecca, based at the CFC charity’s offices in Quarry Road, Lancaster was nominated for the ‘Outstanding Contribution as a Social Worker’ award by foster carer Andrea Jones, who said: “Rebecca is dedicated, caring and so very often goes way above and beyond any expectations of a social worker.

“She is an all-round fantastic example of a decent human being and exceptional social worker.”

The judges were further told that Rebecca “is an outstanding social worker in how she exceeds expectations time and again. For example, when a child was in hospital, she sent the carer home to get some much-needed rest and sat in hospital with the child until almost midnight. The next evening, on her day off, Rebecca returned to offer support and stayed until 3am.

“Rebecca also takes time to consider the feelings of the birth children of foster carers, sometimes taking them out to give them an opportunity to talk about how things are going.

“Even when off duty, Rebecca keeps her phone on and will answer if you need her. She is there for every support group, training day, day out and fostering event.”

CEO of Community Foster Care, Mark Kingston, said: “We are enormously proud of Rebecca. She is an outstanding social worker who emulates the charity’s values. She really does go way above and beyond any expectations we might have of her.”

Rebecca has been a social worker with CFC in Lancaster since 2018. She previously worked in the child protection and court team in Cumbria and Lancashire.

Kevin Williams, chief executive of The Fostering Network, said: “Social workers play such an important role in foster care and particularly in the lives of those in care. That’s why it is so encouraging to meet social workers like Rebecca who are totally dedicated to their role, foster carers and young people. Rebecca’s commitment to helping carers and young people in times of difficulty is a real credit to her and exemplifies the impact she has had everyone she has worked with.”