Toddlers get their rave on at first ever event in Lancaster

Enjoying the Hartbeeps rave in Lancaster. Photo: Abi at Picturesque Photography

Hartbeeps decided to celebrate the easing of restrictions with a fun-filled event designed to put a smile back on everyone’s face.

The event featured seven themed zones filled with toys and dress-up, followed by a 30-minute rave class complete with lighting and techno music.

“It’s been such a difficult 18 months for parents of young children" Phillipa Chadwick, owner of Hartbeeps Lancaster, said.

Youngsters enjoy the Hartbeeps rave in Lancaster. Photo: Abi at Picturesque Photography

"Groups and weigh-in clinics were a lifeline for me when my daughter was little.

“Getting out there and chatting to other mums who were feeling the same, in addition to being shown lots of lovely ways to bond and interact with my little one, really helped lift my spirits.”

Jane, mum to seven-month-old Lucas, said, “It was simply brilliant! I didn’t stop smiling from beginning to end and my little one loved it too.”

Hartbeeps offers contemporary classes for babies and young children using more than 300 original songs (including great re-works of classic nursery rhymes), lighting, puppets, sensory materials, and a huge range of props.

All researched, bespoke programmes are led by specialist trained session leaders referred to as ‘imaginators’ and delivered with love to the ‘Little Hartbeepers’.

Classes are suitable from birth and include baby massage, baby calming, parentese, baby move & baby yoga, baby signing, puppetry, dress-up, dramatic play, musical storytelling, sensory and unusual props and lighting effects, happy claps, rhymes, raps and body percussion along with their own soundplay™ systems supporting early developing speech and language.

The new term of Hartbeeps starts on September 6 in venues across the area and can be booked here.

Families enjoy the Hartbeeps rave in Lancaster. Photo: Abi at Picturesque Photography