Time to get a bit festive with Christmas wreath making events in Lancaster

The Lancaster House Hotel is offering guests and members of the community the chance to try their hand at designing and making their own Christmas wreaths.

The venue, run by English Lakes Hotels, has organised the courses so that participants can get into the festive spirit and enjoy a creative afternoon together.

The hands-on, interactive sessions are led by expert wreath designer and creator Alison Beacham from Lune Valley Home & Garden Florist.

You can learn how to make a Christmas wreath at these events in Lancaster.

Alison has more than 35 years’ experience of designing and creating festive wreaths and will lead participants through the process, demonstrating each stage, as well as being on hand to help participants get the best possible results.

The courses are followed by a festive afternoon tea and a warming glass of mulled wine.

The courses are on Sunday November 27 and Sunday December 4, 11am until 3pm.

For further information, call 01524 844822 or visit https://tinyurl.com/3xdy93at

Advertisement Hide Ad