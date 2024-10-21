Three Lancaster city centre businesses celebrate birthday milestones
Room 12 in Dalton Square have just hit 27 years in business.
The women's clothing boutique has been providing items of clothing and accessories for every occasion and all ages since 1997.
Expressions of Lancaster are celebrating 25 years. The Marketgate shop sells jewellery, accessories and gifts.
They are also proud to be Lancaster’s longest-established ear and body piercing studio.
Expressions have also expanded to Barrow-in-Furness, where they have a wide range of fashion accessories and gifts.
Meanwhile, The Cornish Bakery in Penny Street has been serving top quality food in our city for 20 years.
The venue offers cafe and takeaway service, as well as afternoon tea and event catering.
From birthdays, christenings and weddings to social or corporate events, they can create bespoke hot and cold packages using fresh and locally sourced produce, wherever possible.
If you have a particular idea or themed event, let the Cornish Bakery team help bring your vision to life!
