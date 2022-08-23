This Preston law firm has made a key appointment for growth in the commercial sector

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terry Griffin has joined Harrison Drury to support further growth of its regulatory law team.

A fully qualified civil and commercial mediator, Terry joins Harrison Drury as a consultant solicitor and will work with David Edwards, head of the firm’s regulatory and disciplinary department.

Terry’s areas of specialism include regulatory investigation and prosecution work and civil and commercial litigation. He has enjoyed a 30-year legal career, most recently as a partner and former head of department of a large regional firm.

Solicitor consultant Terry Griffin with David Edwards from Harrison Drury

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Edwards, partner at Harrison Drury, said: “Terry brings over three decades of experience to the firm and his knowledge of regulatory law will strengthen and further develop our team.”

Terry commented: “This is an exciting opportunity to use my experience to help consolidate and expand the regulatory services at Harrison Drury.

“I look forward to working with David and his team to support our clients involved in regulatory investigations and prosecutions.”

Harrison Drury’s regulatory and compliance team works with businesses and individuals to mitigate risk, avoid prosecution, and reduce financial exposure and reputational damage from investigation and prosecution by regulatory and other statutory bodies.

It offers particular expertise advising businesses and individuals on investigations, enforcement action and prosecutions brought by statutory bodies including the HSE, Environment Agency and Pensions Regulator as well as local authorities.