Pink Link is staging two summer regional conferences – a chance for female entrepreneurs from all sectors to get together with likeminded women who share similar aspirations.

They aim to help women to build an authentic and supportive network, explore prospects and discover resources, and are designed to help them grow a strong and successful business.

The first event is at Farington Lodge, Preston, on August 11, followed a fortnight later on August 25 at the Lakeside Hotel and Spa in Windermere, Cumbria.

Pink Link is to stage two summer conferences to support Lancashire business women

More than 20 exhibitors at the Preston event will be promoting their products and services and there are two free masterclasses which are open to all.

Staff from the Intellectual Property Office will be showing businesses how to protect their content, ideas and designs and will be on hand to offer advice that could save them time and money.

The second workshop is with Del Parsons Coaching. She helps women to overcome their fear of sales and selling and champions powerful women who want to run their business in a feminine way.

Delight Mapasure of Ks Wors who will be speaking in Lancashire

Female empowerment is a theme at Pink Link events and the conference’s guest speakers are examples of strong female leaders.

Born in a small village in Zimbabwe, award winner Delight Mapasure of K’s Wors has faced many challenges including racism and bias. Although rejected on Dragon’s Den and turned down by numerous banks and investment houses, she never stopped believing in herself or her idea.

Her resilience helped her to build a six-figure business making an eclectic range of South African Boerewors sausages.

Global entrepreneur and multi-award-winning chief executive of Freedom Services, Sam White, launched her first business at 24 years old. Her ever-expanding insurance business including Action 365, Pukka Insure and Freedom Brokers in the UK, and Stella Insurance in Australia.

Sam White of Freedom Services who will also be speaking

She is a vocal advocate for levelling the playing field for women and championing female leaders within the industry.

With a turnover of almost £20m her ethos is to build businesses that work for everyone; the people they employ, the communities they operate in and the customers they serve.

Coral Horn, founder of Pink Link said “Extra support is needed to improve female entrepreneurs’ access to tools, resources and finance. These events are where women from across the region can discuss their challenges and find solutions, promote their business and meet potential new customers and suppliers – it’s what businesses need.”

Speakers at the Summer Regional Cumbria event include Inspirational Woman of the Year, Rachel Holliday of Time to Change WC and sustainability champion Maria Benjamin of Dodgson Wood.