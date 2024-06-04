The North-West's newest auction house opens its doors in Morecambe.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After gaining experience at a major auction house, Garth Drinkall, 38, from Lancaster, and possibly the youngest auctioneer in the area, has struck out on his own launching - Antiques and Auctions at 2 White Lund Avenue, Morecambe LA3 3ED

Since the COVID-19 pandemic there have been few 'live' auctions around the country and in his previous job it saddened Garth to see many auctions becoming online only! Garth says that “over the past few years everything has gone online but there is a thirst for the excitement of the live sale room, with people bidding against each other for the best lots. I want to revive these exciting events and to bring them to a younger generation, not necessarily just people looking for antiques but all manner of interesting items. I never know what people will bring me to sell next, and every sale is different”.

Buying items from auction is the ultimate in the green economy, recycling many of the items which have been previously owned many times over. A major benefit of buying from auction is that good quality items, in particular furniture, can be purchased for reasonable money, and which can then be upcycled; having a much longer life than its modern counterpart.

All kinds of items have come to the saleroom - furniture, automobilia, militaria, garden items and toy collectibles to name but a few. A rare Anglepoise jewellers lamp sold for over £200 in the last sale.

Garth outside his new saleroom in Morecambe

Antiques and Auctions next sale is on Tuesday 18th June at 11am with viewing from 10am. You can view the lots Monday to Friday 10-4. If you can't be there in person you can leave commission bids and we will bid for you.

Garth also undertakes house clearances, probate valuations, sale of collections and individual items.