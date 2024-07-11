The Little Shop of Handmade Loveliness is back!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Locally produced gifts, lovingly made with you in mind. Back by popular demand, local “Handmade Loveliness” is coming back to the High Street in Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exciting times as Jan Beal a local designer and the original founder of Lancaster’s hugely popular Meet the Makers group is bringing something unique, quirky and creative back to the centre of Lancaster.

Jan has worked with Meet the Makers over the last ten years and has supported 100s of local makers and creatives to have confidence in their own abilities to sell their own designs and work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winning many awards across the North West, as a group, with a prestigious Gold Award at Southport Flower Show, Best in Show at the Royal Lancashire show and the last Pop Up shop in Lancaster was voted in the top 3, for the Best Independent retailer in 2022 and 2023.

Jan Beal at The Little Shop of Handmade Loveliness

With all that success and huge following from the people of Lancaster how could Jan not bring the magic back with extra sprinkles on top.

Jan has opened the new shop with local makers still involved with plenty of space for local creatives to still take part and sell their wares alongside Jan’s own designs. “Handmade Loveliness” will support local makers to produce gifts for local people.

So first the magic…..you will be truly spoilt for choice with so much on offer. You will find candles, soap, felt characters, bags, journals, fused glass, gents beard products, resin gifts, local prints, fabric gifts, children’s clothing, personalised button pictures, homewares, dog collars and dog gifts, jewellery and not forgetting Jan’s hugely popular LED lights. Truly gifts for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And here’s the sprinkle on top…we are so excited to announce that the shop will also host the Meet the Makers Collective who have a fabulous calendar of events planned for workshops to learn how to get creative yourself. So if you love to buy handmade and would love to know how to make handmade it’s the shop to be this summer.

You will find The Little Shop of Handmade Loveliness on James Lane next door to Gregorys Butchers at the back of M&S.

For more information on the Meet the Makers Workshops and St Nic’s Makers Markets visit www.meetthemakers.info or nip into the shop and Jan will get the info to you.