The Little Shop of Handmade Loveliness is back!
Exciting times as Jan Beal a local designer and the original founder of Lancaster’s hugely popular Meet the Makers group is bringing something unique, quirky and creative back to the centre of Lancaster.
Jan has worked with Meet the Makers over the last ten years and has supported 100s of local makers and creatives to have confidence in their own abilities to sell their own designs and work.
Winning many awards across the North West, as a group, with a prestigious Gold Award at Southport Flower Show, Best in Show at the Royal Lancashire show and the last Pop Up shop in Lancaster was voted in the top 3, for the Best Independent retailer in 2022 and 2023.
With all that success and huge following from the people of Lancaster how could Jan not bring the magic back with extra sprinkles on top.
Jan has opened the new shop with local makers still involved with plenty of space for local creatives to still take part and sell their wares alongside Jan’s own designs. “Handmade Loveliness” will support local makers to produce gifts for local people.
So first the magic…..you will be truly spoilt for choice with so much on offer. You will find candles, soap, felt characters, bags, journals, fused glass, gents beard products, resin gifts, local prints, fabric gifts, children’s clothing, personalised button pictures, homewares, dog collars and dog gifts, jewellery and not forgetting Jan’s hugely popular LED lights. Truly gifts for everyone.
And here’s the sprinkle on top…we are so excited to announce that the shop will also host the Meet the Makers Collective who have a fabulous calendar of events planned for workshops to learn how to get creative yourself. So if you love to buy handmade and would love to know how to make handmade it’s the shop to be this summer.
You will find The Little Shop of Handmade Loveliness on James Lane next door to Gregorys Butchers at the back of M&S.
For more information on the Meet the Makers Workshops and St Nic’s Makers Markets visit www.meetthemakers.info or nip into the shop and Jan will get the info to you.
