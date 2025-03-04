The five sectors that could give Lancashire's economy a £20bn boost

Lancashire wants to maximise its potential (image: Lancashire Combined County Authority)

More than £20bn of development and infrastructure projects could be delivered in Lancashire over the next decade – if the county gets the right support at both a national and local level.

The ambition is set out in the new Lancashire Growth Plan, which presents a series of “priority opportunities” to transform the local economy.

The document, which was launched at last week’s Convention of the North in Preston, highlights five sectors crucial to the county’s success – UK security, clean growth and nuclear, artificial intelligence, advanced engineering and manufacturing and what is described as “a re-imagined coast”, involving the reinvention of county’s seaside towns.

The plan focuses both on established strengths and industries, but also those areas with “the greatest growth potential”.

Chair of the Lancashire Business board Mo Isap says the blueprint “isn’t a simple re-statement of the same old sectors and assets, but instead reflects what makes Lancashire distinctive – and where a step change in performance is possible”.

In order to “supercharge” growth in Lancashire, the plan states the county needs “targeted government policy and investment support”

That backing should come in the form of “national recognition of the strategic importance of our local industrial strengths and global export programmes – and opportunities to further leverage national investments in our world-class advanced engineering and manufacturing corridor”.

The plan lists a “pipeline” of projects for the county, including those already being delivered, but where further support is required to complete them or maximise their benefits – like the Blackburn Cyber Skills Campus and Innovation Quarter and Morecambe’s Eden Project.

Meanwhile, 30 sites are presented as “strategic propositions” to boost Lancashire’s economy – including the redevelopment of the Preston Station Quarter, with the creation of new high-quality office, leisure and retail space, and the Lancashire Central logistics project in the Cuerden area of South Ribble.

The document states: “The pipeline of major development and infrastructure projects contained within our Growth Plan set out a10-year investment package valued at over £20 billion. If supported, both locally and nationally, this investment will transform Lancashire’s economic prospects and contribute to the government’s mission to supercharge the nation’s growth performance.”

The plan also identifies the challenges Lancashire faces in delivering its aspirations – including overcoming the fact that growth in investment spending since the late 1990s has been lower in the county than in any other part of the country, something “which may explain Lancashire’s lower economic growth during the same period”.

Overall, Lancashire is below average in terms of its economic productivity, but boasts some “outliers” particularly in areas with high levels of advanced engineering and manufacturing work.

The county also has the second-lowest concentration of economic output from “knowledge-intensive business services” – a good source of financial grants for other parts of the UK – compared to combined authority areas elsewhere. However, this is expected to grow in the coming years through sectors including digital, professional services, healthcare, and education.

The need to improve east-west transport links across Lancashire, to match its north-south connections, is also flagged up.

The growth plan has been out to public consultation and comments are invited via email to [email protected] by 11th April.