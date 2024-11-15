The Cumberland Building Society reaffirms its commitment to protecting customers against fraud

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Cumberland Building Society is reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding its Lancashire customers from fraud as part of International Fraud Awareness Week from 17th to 23rd November.

With a strong focus on empowering both individuals and businesses, The Cumberland aims to raise awareness about common scams, share tips for protecting personal information, and emphasise the importance of action if fraud is suspected.

Fraud is a growing concern in the region, with Lancashire seeing 7,950 reports of fraud and cyber-crimes in the last year, 1,214 being cyber-crimes.

With a people-first approach driven by the building society’s ‘Kinder Banking’ ethos, The Cumberland’s Financial Crime Team work full time to minimise the risk of fraud by sharing regular updates on cyber threats, ATM safety tips, and essential fraud prevention tips.

Katherine Thomson

Rebecca Burney, Assistant Cluster Manager at The Cumberland Building Society, emphasises the importance of taking quick action if fraud is suspected.

She said: "We’re dedicated to keeping our customers informed and confident in their financial security. Fraud can impact anyone, and we want our customers to know they’re supported.

“We would never rush or pressure you into answering quickly. We wouldn’t be offended if you wanted to end the call and call us back or visit a branch. Fraudsters tend to try everything to get you to stay on the line where we wouldn’t if you weren’t comfortable.”

Fraud is not only a concern for individuals but also for businesses. The Cumberland, which specialises in commercial lending to the hospitality sector, is advising businesses to stay vigilant about emerging fraud tactics, including phishing emails, social media scams, and fake delivery texts, all of which can lead to data breaches and unauthorised account access.

Rebecca Burney

To further support business owners, The Cumberland is spotlighting fraud types that uniquely affect organisations, such as invoice and cheque overpayment scams, employee fraud, and CEO impersonation.

Katherine Thomson, Commercial Relationship Manager at The Cumberland said: “The Cumberland is committed to supporting our business customers against fraud. When verifying a call, we will ask for personal information that only you know the answer to, but we will never ask for account numbers, PINs, or passwords. If in doubt, we urge customers to hang up and call us back on an official Cumberland number to confirm.

“If a business suspects they have shared sensitive details with a potential suspect, they should contact us immediately. Our Financial Crime Team is ready to assist, even outside regular hours. We’re here to help businesses stay secure and informed.”

To mark International Fraud Awareness Week, The Cumberland has shared essential key tips for businesses and individuals:

Keep Accounts Secure: Use strong, unique passwords and never share PINs or passcodes.

Stay Vigilant at ATMs: Observe surroundings and shield PIN entries.

Verify Communications: Be cautious with unsolicited links or attachments, especially urgent requests.

Confirm Payment Changes: Contact suppliers directly to verify any new payment details.

