Team of Lancaster solicitors take part in icy challenge for cancer charity

A team of intrepid adventurers from BSG Solicitors have successfully completed the Dare2Dip Challenge in aid of CancerCare.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year marks CancerCare’s 40th anniversary and they asked businesses and individuals to show their support by taking the plunge into some very cold water!

BSG decided to make this challenge a little harder and combine this with one of Grunnill Fitness’ adventure trails before immersing themselves in a tarn at the top of a hill in the Lake District.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Partner Rebecca Lauder said: “It was an amazing experience and a wonderful opportunity to show our support for a charity that holds special significance for us at BSG Solicitors.

The team from BSG Solicitors.

“A huge thank you to Emma Grunnill for guiding us through warm-up activities and leading the trail before our icy dip. The walk beforehand, coupled with finishing in the dark, definitely added to the challenge.”

Emma Edwards, partner at BSG Solicitors and a trustee at CancerCare, added: “The services and support provided by CancerCare across south Cumbria and north Lancashire are invaluable to people coping with cancer diagnosis or bereavement. The vast majority of funding comes from public donations and I’m delighted we’ve been to show our support and Dared2Dip!

“Of course it would all be nothing if it wasn’t for the wonderful people who have donated to our fundraising efforts, we really are so grateful to them. Thank you also to everyone at BSG Solicitors, not only those who took part but everyone who donated, provided much needed encouragement and shared our social media posts.”