Team of Lancaster solicitors take part in icy challenge for cancer charity
This year marks CancerCare’s 40th anniversary and they asked businesses and individuals to show their support by taking the plunge into some very cold water!
BSG decided to make this challenge a little harder and combine this with one of Grunnill Fitness’ adventure trails before immersing themselves in a tarn at the top of a hill in the Lake District.
Partner Rebecca Lauder said: “It was an amazing experience and a wonderful opportunity to show our support for a charity that holds special significance for us at BSG Solicitors.
“A huge thank you to Emma Grunnill for guiding us through warm-up activities and leading the trail before our icy dip. The walk beforehand, coupled with finishing in the dark, definitely added to the challenge.”
Emma Edwards, partner at BSG Solicitors and a trustee at CancerCare, added: “The services and support provided by CancerCare across south Cumbria and north Lancashire are invaluable to people coping with cancer diagnosis or bereavement. The vast majority of funding comes from public donations and I’m delighted we’ve been to show our support and Dared2Dip!
“Of course it would all be nothing if it wasn’t for the wonderful people who have donated to our fundraising efforts, we really are so grateful to them. Thank you also to everyone at BSG Solicitors, not only those who took part but everyone who donated, provided much needed encouragement and shared our social media posts.”
The team has raised more than £2,000 and you can still donate online at https://www.justgiving.com/page/bsg-cancercare