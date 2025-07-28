Taxi firm in bid for new office space on Morecambe prom

A taxi firm is hoping to expand into new office space in Morecambe.

Alan Knowles has applied to the council on behalf of 32090/35666 Taxis for a change of use of the former CC Housing Management Ltd office at 70-71 Marine Road West.

The ground floor property would be used for the operation of taxi hire facilities and administration space for the business.

The application is solely for a change of use and involves no changes to the appearance of the building.

The existing signage would be removed and replaced with new signage.

According to the report submitted to the council, the site is in a sustainable location in the centre of Morecambe with good transport links and local amenities, as well as expanding an existing local business to a new location.

The car parking courtyard will remain unchanged and still accommodate the same exiting parking arrangements.

The plans will be discussed at a future city council planning meeting.