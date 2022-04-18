Taxi fares to rise after Lancaster cabbies have their say

Lancaster City Council agreed at its cabinet meeting to approve plans for updated tariff charges proposed and backed by hackney drivers, which take into account rising costs.

An informal consultation was carried out by council officers with the local licensed trade.

In addition to the specified hackney carriage drivers, private hire drivers and operators were included in the consultation as decisions taken can inadvertently affect the wider trade.

City councillors have approved new tariff fares for taxi drivers.

The response saw a third of the 485 individual licence holders in the district (drivers and operators) completing the survey.

Their recommended tariff, supported by 82 per cent, will result in an increase to flag fall (the fixed start rate), rolling rate and amend yardage applied.

Smaller journeys will be subject to a minor increase with journeys over five miles being subject to a 10 to 15 per cent increase.

The time-and-a-half/double time rates on this tariff will see fares raised between 10 and 24 per cent.

The new tariff charges are:

Tariff 1 (For hirings commenced between 07.01 and 23.59)

1 mile: £4, 0.00% increase

2 miles: £6, 3.45% increase

3 miles: £8, 9.59% increase

4 miles: £10, 9.89% increase

5 miles: £12, 10.09% increase

10 miles: £22, 13.99% increase

20 miles: £42, 15.38%

Tariff 2 (For hirings commenced between midnight and 07.00, between 19.00 and midnight on December 24, between 19.00 and midnight on December 31 and on any Bank Holiday or Public Holiday)

1 mile: £6, 9.09% increase

2 miles: £9, 13.93% increase

3 miles: £12, 16.50% increase

4 miles: £15, 18.11% increase

5 miles: £18, 19.21% increase

10 miles: £33, 21.77% increase

20 miles: £63, 23.29% increase

Tariff 3 (For hirings commenced between 00.01 December 25 and 07.00 December 27 and between 00.01 January 1 and 07.00 January 2)

1 mile: £8, 17.65% increase

2 miles: £12, 20.00% increase

3 miles: £16, 21.21% increase

4 miles: £20, 21.95% increase

5 miles: £24, 22.45% increase

10 miles: £44, 23.60% increase

20 miles: £84, 24.26% increase

In addition:

For each passenger in excess of one (Two children aged 11 or under to count as one passenger for the whole distance): 20p

For each perambulator or article of luggage carried outside the passenger compartment of the vehicle: 20p