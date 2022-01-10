Takeover in pipeline for family-owned car dealership in Morecambe

The Rayrigg team.

Rayrigg Motors, which has a base on White Lund, serves Lancashire and Cumbria, has announced it will be taken over by Lloyd Motor Group on February 28.

This is a new chapter for the well established, local business, which has been in the family for more than 100 years. The first site was opened in Main Road, Windermere, in 1900 by Robert Smith, selling bicycles before moving onto motor vehicles.

Managing director David Smith, with his brother Robert, has been involved with the company's running since the 1950s. This led to Rayrigg Motors adopting the Kia brand in 2004, going from strength to strength. The family has decided that now is the right time to step back and concentrate on other projects.

David said: "We chose Lloyd Motor Group to take over the business as we are very much in line with their ethos and ethics. Both organisations share family values as one of the foundations of success. We are pleased and trust our staff and customers will be very well looked after."

From March 2022, Lloyd Motor Group will be operating solely out of the Morecambe site on White Lund while still serving Windermere and south Cumbria customers. Lloyd Motor Group will take on all existing staff members and customer contracts from both locations.

David added: "Customers who currently use the Windermere site can speak to Rayrigg Motors directly about this change. Rest assured that this will be a smooth transition."