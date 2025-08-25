Take a trip around Lancaster’s pubs with latest ‘ale trail’ guide
The pocket-sized fold-out leaflet features 26 of the city centre’s finest real ale establishments, offering more than 130 ales on hand-pull, all within a few minutes’ walk – or half a mile – of Market Square.
Historic, contemporary, traditional, quirky or classy, there is something for all occasions and preferences.
On the front of the guide is the city centre map with suggested ‘ale trails’ to explore along the quay, canal quarter, around Castle Hill and in the historic Georgian centre itself.
The reverse has a directory of all the pubs, showing which offer food, accommodation, entertainment and outside areas.
The map is free and available in all the featured pubs, plus many of the city’s hotels and apartments.
Tim Tomlinson, licensee of the White Cross, Merchants and Stonewell Tap, said: ”The Ale Trail Guides have been incredibly popular over the last 10 years, with visitors from all over the country returning and using them again and again, exploring pubs and areas of Lancaster they would otherwise never been aware of. “
This year’s edition is the fifth revision, with more than 75,000 maps distributed since 2015, and is produced by the pubs themselves in conjunction with Love Lancaster BID.
Pubs on the guide stretch across the city centre from the Water Witch in the south to the George & Dragon on St George’s Quay, and from Tite & Locke at the railway station to the Gregson in the east of the city.