Take a sneak peek inside the newly refurbished Greaves Park pub in Lancaster

Lancaster’s Greaves Park pub has undergone a six-figure refurbishment, and is due to open again this weekend.

The pub, on the Pointer roundabout in Bowerham Road, reopens on Saturday August 17, when it will become the ideal place for everything from a quick bite to eat at lunchtime or a mid-week treat, through to a glass of fizz at the end of the week or celebrating special occasions with friends and family.

The new outdoor seating area at the Greaves Park.

The revamp is set to create up to 15 new jobs in the process.

And you can now see inside the new look pub with these photos, which were revealed on their social media.

The new surroundings will create a home from home setting, thanks to friendly staff and newly decorated interiors.

The pub boasts a traditional feel, with an open fireplace, timber and stone flooring, plus an interior palette of soft greys and blues.

Inside the newly refurbished Greaves Park pub.

The refurbishment will also include new planting, lighting and furniture to enhance exterior spaces, with room for 200 seats, whilst the dog-friendly pub is also perfect for a pitstop during a walk in the local area.

Lee and Kelly Rushton, general managers at Greaves Park, said: “Greaves Park is part of a collection of characterful Chef and Brewer local country pubs.

“The venue offers a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere whatever the occasion, so we want to provide our guests with even better surroundings to enjoy our fantastic take on classic British food, range of fine wines and impressive choice of cask ales.

“We’re really excited to get the refurbishment under way, and look forward to welcoming our Lancaster neighbours to the revamped venue when it officially opens on Saturday August 17.”