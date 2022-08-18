Take a peek inside new-look Morecambe carvery

The Lancaster Road eaterie, which is popular among local residents for its Sunday roasts, closed on July 25 for a refurbishment, and has now reopened.

The refit was due to take place before the Covid pandemic struck, and was delayed until now.

Check out our photos by Kelvin Stuttard after we were invited along on opening day to see the finished look.

Carvery chef Ali Kozak carves the turkey inside the recently refurbished Toby Carvery in Morecambe.

Exterior of Morecambe's Toby Carvery which has reopened after a major refubishment.

One of the first customers to experience the recently refurbished pub.

Interior of the recently refurbished Toby Carvery in Morecambe.