Take a peek inside new-look Morecambe carvery
Morecambe's Toby Carvery has reopened after a facelift.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:59 pm
The Lancaster Road eaterie, which is popular among local residents for its Sunday roasts, closed on July 25 for a refurbishment, and has now reopened.
The refit was due to take place before the Covid pandemic struck, and was delayed until now.
Check out our photos by Kelvin Stuttard after we were invited along on opening day to see the finished look.
