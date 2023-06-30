News you can trust since 1837
Take a look inside Morecambe’s newest bar ahead of its opening tonight

A new cocktail bar opens its doors in a former bank on Morecambe promenade this evening, Friday.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 09:34 BST

The bar will open as The Old Bank in the former HSBC/Midland Bank building in Marine Road Central, after a 'soft opening' on Thursday evening.

Owners Melanie Percival and Anthony Gregson – who also run a successful training company, Hospitality Training Solutions – promise a daily Happy Hour as well as weekly live music.

The building was most recently home to Grandma's Puppet Shop, which has moved to Pedder Street.

The Old Bank opens for business this evening.
HSBC closed in 2015 after the building was home to a bank for 127 years.

Inside The Old Bank.
Inside The Old Bank.
The sun shines on The Old Bank.
The Old Bank cocktail bar in Morecambe. Photo: Google Street View
