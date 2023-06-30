Take a look inside Morecambe’s newest bar ahead of its opening tonight
A new cocktail bar opens its doors in a former bank on Morecambe promenade this evening, Friday.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 09:34 BST
The bar will open as The Old Bank in the former HSBC/Midland Bank building in Marine Road Central, after a 'soft opening' on Thursday evening.
Owners Melanie Percival and Anthony Gregson – who also run a successful training company, Hospitality Training Solutions – promise a daily Happy Hour as well as weekly live music.
The building was most recently home to Grandma's Puppet Shop, which has moved to Pedder Street.