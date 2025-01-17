Take a look at these pictures to see what it looks like inside revamped Lancaster village pub

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 17th Jan 2025, 12:40 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 14:52 BST
A popular Bolton-le-Sands pub reopens today after undergoing a makeover.

The Royal opened its doors at noon today, Friday January 17, after being closed since January 5 for a refurbishment.

The new look for the Main Road pub includes a full internal refurbishment, with new fittings, furniture and artwork, as well as a new menu.

Take a look at these pictures kindly shared with us by The Royal to see the hard work that has been going on behind closed doors.

A new look for The Royal

A new look for The Royal

A new look for The Royal

A new look for The Royal

