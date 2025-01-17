Take a look at these pictures to see what it looks like inside revamped Lancaster village pub

The Royal opened its doors at noon today, Friday January 17, after being closed since January 5 for a refurbishment.
The new look for the Main Road pub includes a full internal refurbishment, with new fittings, furniture and artwork, as well as a new menu.
Take a look at these pictures kindly shared with us by The Royal to see the hard work that has been going on behind closed doors.
