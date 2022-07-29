Survey shows Lancashire manufacturers must overcome barriers to going digital

Made Smarter, the movement connecting UK manufacturing industries to digital tools, conducted a survey of 200 SME manufacturers in the area.

The results highlighted how the last two years affected them, their approach to digitalisation and their priorities going forward.

The survey revealed while many (35 per cent) makers, particularly smaller businesses, were focussed on survival after a turbulent few years, achieving growth by improving productivity and adopting digital technologies were key drivers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Made Smarter says Lancashire manufacturers must over come barriers to going digital. Here a machine operator at JTAPE tests out handsfree smart glasses

In fact, two-in-five manufacturers (38 per cent) revealed they had plans to invest in new technology in the next two or three years. Meanwhile, one in three said their latest business strategy included integrating digital technology or a roadmap towards automation.

The survey also showed that manufacturing leaders were exploring a range of technologies to revolutionise the way they make and distribute their products.

Almost half (44 per cent) expressed an interest in data and systems integration technologies, while two-thirds were considering industrial machinery, robotics and automation.

Donna Edwards, programme director for Made Smarter

The survey also tapped into attitudes towards technology adoption where it found almost a third (29 per cent) cited productivity, efficiency, and output as key drivers for manufacturers in 2022 and beyond, despite the current business climate.

Increasing revenue (18 per cent) was the secondary motivator to invest in new digital tools, followed by attracting and winning new customers (17 per cent).

However, while the majority (80 per cent) of manufacturing leaders expressed a clear understanding of what they need to do and the benefits of investing in new technologies, once they are aware of the benefits, barriers to adoption remain.

Two in five (42 per cent) manufacturers said that the lack of capital and funding to invest was holding them back.

The survey also revealed a fragmented awareness of the business advice and support available, meaning SMEs are potentially missing out on valuable funding and support available to them.

Donna Edwards, programme director for the Made Smarter adoption programme in the North West, said the findings of the research show that the case for digitalisation has never been stronger.

She said: “SME manufacturers have endured a few unsettling years and continue to face a multitude of recovery challenges. They are aware that technology brings significant benefits and they risk being left behind by not capitalising on the opportunities on offer.

"But it is also clear that they need support and advice to create a roadmap to digital transformation to enable them to adopt the right digital tools, progressively and sustainably, to avoid risking wasted time, money and effort.”

Made Smarter was designed to overcome these and other hurdles by helping SME manufacturers navigate through complex technology advice and decisions.

Registration only takes five minutes and is followed up with a digital transformation workshop to identify core challenges, provide a bespoke digital manufacturing roadmap, and pinpoint other ways that Made Smarter can support digitalisation.

She added: “We have developed a simple and straightforward process which quickly gets to the heart of a business’s challenges and supports them to take that first step in their digital transformation.

“Hundreds of manufacturers have reaped the benefits of our impartial help, identifying the most effective technologies to boost productivity, efficiency, growth and create high value jobs. Meanwhile, hundreds more have taken advantage of funding opportunities to invest in those ideas, as well as investing in the right skill sets and leadership development to help them achieve their goals.

“Digitalisation is the key to UK manufacturing’s post-covid survival, recovery, and growth. And with new challenges at our door, such as rising energy prices, supply chain disruption and labour shortages, now is the time for business leaders to reach out and take advantage of the support on offer.”