Student flats plan go-ahead for Lancaster city centre site
Lancaster-based Eco Property Development Global Ltd can now fully develop the former J Wedlake and Son warehouse site in Wheatfield Street.
The plan includes new proposals for a partly three-storey and single-story building connected to the demolished and redeveloped warehouse.
The planning application, which was partly retrospective, was approved according to council officers' recommendations by city councillors today, Monday.
Work will now take place to carry out demolition work and construct a new three-storey building with 16 one-bedroom student studios and another building with eight one-bed student studios.
A single-storey building will then link between the front and rear buildings.
A previous plan last year by the developer raised some concerns about noise and dealing with potential land contamination at the old engineering site. However, these concerns had since been addressed.