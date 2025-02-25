Stena Line’s second new Heysham to Belfast ship officially launches

Stena Line has reached a further milestone in its NewMax fleet investment programme with a ceremony to mark Stena Connecta launching into the water at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Weihai, China.

Stena Connecta is one of two new ships due to serve the Heysham-Belfast route, a key trade corridor across the Irish Sea.

Now that Stena Connecta has entered the water, the shipyard will continue with the installation of the interior.

Sister ship Stena Futura is currently being fitted out and is due to enter service late August 2025. Stena Connecta will follow in early 2026.

Once operational, Stena Connecta and Stena Futura will enhance freight capacity by 40% on the Belfast-Heysham route in response to an increase in customer demand for services between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

The two hybrid vessels are equipped to operate on methanol fuel and will play a key role in Stena Line’s sustainability journey. They will also be enhanced with built in technologies that will be able to utilise both battery propulsion and shore power, when available.

Stena Line is working closely with methanol suppliers, ensuring future volumes of e-methanol and fulfilling their strategic ambition of shifting to renewable fuels and cutting 30% of its CO2 emissions by 2030.

Uniquely, Stena Connecta will be fitted with rotor sails, which harness wind power to provide auxiliary propulsion to the vessel, therefore reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

​Paul Grant, trade director at Stena Line, said: “The launch of Stena Connecta marks a pivotal moment for Stena Line as we continue to enhance our service offerings on the Belfast-Heysham route. With a 40% increase in freight capacity, these new hybrid vessels will significantly boost our ability to meet the growing demand for efficient and reliable transport between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

“Stena Line is committed to supporting trade across the Irish Sea, and the advanced technologies on Stena Connecta and Stena Futura, including methanol fuel capabilities and rotor sails, underscore our dedication to innovation and sustainability.

"By investing in these state-of-the-art vessels, we are not only strengthening our commercial operations but also contributing to the economic vitality of the region.”

Phil Hall, Mersey Port director for Peel Ports Group, said: “The launch of Stena Connecta marks another step forward in our longstanding partnership with Stena Line. As the Belfast-Heysham route continues to grow, we’re investing in port infrastructure to support this increased capacity, including a new terminal management system and expanded trailer parking.

"These enhancements will improve the customer experience while ensuring Heysham remains a key hub for efficient and sustainable freight movements across the Irish Sea.”