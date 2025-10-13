Starting again: a fresh chapter for Lancaster's Old Gun Shop

After seven years of trading, this summer The Herbarium sadly closed its doors, when it became unviable.

It was a difficult moment for owner Lucie Paluch and her team, who had poured years of energy into creating a space that meant so much to so many people in Lancaster.

But from that ending has come a genuine new beginning. Under a new management team and with a broader offering, Lucie and her colleagues have reopened the doors as The Old Gun Shop Café & Pantry.

“Closing was heartbreaking,” Lucie admits. “But it also gave us the chance to pause, rethink, and rebuild something stronger.”

Since reopening, the café has been busier than it’s been in months, even after three weeks of closure.

“The feedback has been incredible,” Lucie says. “People really love what we’ve done with the space, and we’ve had amazing responses to the new menus and the fresh feel of it all.”

The building itself has undergone a full refurbishment, finally receiving the attention it needed.

“We’ve taken a risk inventing into the new buisness,” Lucie adds, “but we wanted to give it the best possible chance in today’s tough hospitality climate.”

As for the new name, that came naturally.

“Whenever we told people where we were, they’d say, ‘Oh, the old gun shop!’” Lucie laughs.

“It felt like the right nod to the history of the place – and a great talking point for anyone new to Lancaster, especially considering what we now do is in complete contrast to the name. A whole foods cafe reclaiming the space for its next chapter.”

The café continues its whole-foods ethos, with everything made from scratch. It’s got an outside catering arm, evening service on Thursdays and Fridays, and offers a “Two for £20” deal on Tuesdays to help keep dining out accessible.

“The Pantry part is still in development, but we have exciting plans for the future,” Lucie adds.

“It really feels like a new beginning.”

With its warm welcome, refreshed look, and thriving atmosphere, The Old Gun Shop Café & Pantry stands as a story of true resilience.