Staci UK pledges £30,000 to Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone

Blackburn business Staci UK, the UK and Europe's leading specialist fulfilment provider, has announced a significant pledge of £30,000 to Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone for 2025, underscoring its commitment to supporting local communities.

Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone is a state-of-the-art £5 million facility that provides a safe and inspiring space for young people aged 5 to 25.

Located on Jubilee Street, the charity’s mission is to change the prospects offered to young people in the area by providing them with "somewhere to go, something to do, and someone to talk to.”

The Youth Zone operates on the principle of partnering with young people, ensuring their voices are heard and their needs are met. This unique approach empowers young people to shape their own futures and contribute positively to their community.

Staci UK’s donation will enable the charity to continue providing essential services to young people in the area. The funds will support a wide range of activities, including mentoring, education programmes and recreational activities to promote physical and mental wellbeing.

Wayne Chapman, CEO at Staci UK, said: "We’re proud to support Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone and the incredible work they do for young people in our community. We believe that every young person deserves the opportunity to succeed, and we are committed to helping them achieve their dreams."

Hannah Allen, Chief Executive at Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone, said: “We are deeply grateful for Staci UK's generous donation,which will make a significant difference in the lives of young people in Blackburn and Darwen. Their continued support is invaluable, enabling us to deliver the vital services and programmes that empower and transform young lives.

“At a time when small charities face unprecedented challenges, support like this is more crucial than ever. We simply couldn’t continue this important work without the incredible kindness and commitment of donors like Staci UK.”

For more information on Blackburn & Darwen Youth Zone, or to find out how you can support the charity, please visit: https://www.blackburnyz.org/