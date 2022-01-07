Spring opening plan for new bar at Lancaster railway station

Lancaster Railway Station.

We reported in September how Lancaster Brewery had reached a deal with Network Rail to turn an empty retail unit on Platform 3 of the Grade II train station into a bar.

Listed building consent has now been given for the scheme by Lancaster City Council, and Lancaster Brewery hope to start work on the site next month, and have the new venue open this spring.

The bar will be called Tite & Locke - a nod to two men who played a pivotal role in Lancaster’s railway history - and will pay homage to the rail industry.

The new bar will be on Platform 3.

The venue will have six rooms inside and two outdoor seating areas and will serve Lancaster Brewery’s popular local ales, as well as a wide range of other lagers, ciders and spirits.

Taking centre stage will be the beer cellar - a glass fronted area next to the main entrance and will be lit to show the keg and cask beers on offer.

Phil Simpson, director of Lancaster Brewery, said the project has been 'years in the making' and will be one of a kind.

"It’s the first “drink only” bar we’ve ever had and we’re really pulling out all the stops for this one," he said.

"It’ll have more beer taps than any bar we’ve ever had before, a great range of cask beer, coffee and tea to go and a vast array of spirits, soft drinks and wines.

"One of its many quirks will be a viewable beer cellar where interested beer aficionados will be able to see what beer we’ve got, how we’re dispensing it and what’s coming up next.

"The project has been many years in development. We first spoke to officials from Network Rail and Virgin Trains over four years ago.

"Getting the building into a fit state for any commercial use took almost a year and immense diligence from Network Rail. We’re now almost ready for our tradesmen to start work and begin our 6-8 week fit out."

Mr Simpson added that the bar will also serve the Fairfield area. It will have two entrances/exits from both the car park side and the platform, and has been designed to cater for all.

"With fair pricing, this is somewhere to visit while waiting for a train or a welcoming place to while away a few relaxing hours," Mr Simpson added.

"We also have two quite sizeable outside areas, with extensive seated space on the platform side - one of a great many unusual quirks with this bar.

"There will be no doubting the building’s rich railway heritage. The entire design has been built around paying homage to this Victorian transport wonder and it will be festooned with nods to the rail industry, the engineering and the designers."