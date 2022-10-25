Solar farm near Lancaster would power up to 8k homes if given green light

Applicants Opdenergy UK 6 Limited want to develop the solar farm on land in Grimeshaw Lane, Quernmore.

The scheme would consist of around 56,000 fixed photovoltaic (PV) panels mounted on steel frames on farmland 1km north east of Lancaster and 1km south of Halton.

The panels would have a maximum height of 2.35 metres with a capacity of generating up to 28MW, sufficient to power 7,700 homes.

The land in Grimeshaw Lane. Photo: Aspect Landscape Planning Ltd

This, the applicants say, would make carbon dioxide savings of up to 1,150,000 tonnes over 30 years.

The low quality agricultural land, currently used as a combination of wheat crop and pasture purposes, would be converted to dual use – for the generation of a significant supply of green energy and for sheep grazing.

During operation, there would be no light pollution, negligible noise and minimal traffic, Opdenergy claim.

Existing trees, hedgerows and shrubs would remain and be enhanced. There would be gaps in the fencing for mammals.

How the solar farm might look. Photo montage by Aspect Landscape Planning Ltd

Wild grasses and seed-rich flowers would be encouraged as a haven for wildlife, and the land would be available for grazing.

After 30 years, cabling and frames would be removed, and the land would be returned to its original state. Since the land would have been fallow, its fertility would have been improved.

Four letters of support have been received from members of the public relating to the provision of green energy, retention of natural habitat, ideal location with no negative amenity or visual impact, and the ability to generate green economy income enabling grazing to continue.

There have also been no objections raised by any statutory bodies consulted, including Natural England.

However, planning officers have recommended the plans be rejected due to the large scale of the proposals and prominent location of the site.

"The proposed solar farm will contribute to the decarbonisation of electric energy in the district and to both local and national climate mitigation targets and clearly supports the council’s climate change agenda," the report to councillors says.

"There are clearly environmental benefits from the proposal in terms of mitigating the impacts of climate change and associated economic benefits.

"However, as a result of the large scale of the proposal, its prominent location within an open undulating drumlin landscape and the industrial appearance of the proposed infrastructure required to deliver the solar farm, the proposal would have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the landscape and the rural character of the public right of way adjacent to the site and its enjoyment.

"It would also have an adverse impact on the setting of the Forest of Bowland AONB which rises above Moorside Farm.

"This clearly represents clear environmental disbenefits, and would also fail to achieve the social objective of sustainable development given the impact on users of the public right of way and visual impact.

"Taking into consideration the benefits of the proposal, it is considered that the harmful landscape and visual impacts identified outweigh these and the proposal is considered to be contrary to the Local Plan as a whole."

