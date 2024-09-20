Sneak peek before new luxury holiday suites hidden away down historic Lancaster side street open to guests

Work has been ongoing for the past few months on Secret Suites in Sun Street.

The new suites will offer a high-end, boutique experience in the heart of Lancaster.

Secret Suites is advertised as being a peaceful hidden gem offering a tranquil experience whilst just a stone’s throw away from local shops, cafes and restaurants, and within a two minute walk from Lancaster Castle.

They are located on a historic, cobbled street, and guests can expect Jacuzzi baths, floating beds, mood lighting, a private courtyard, Prosecco on arrival, free parking and more.

Interior designer Elysian Studios is responsible for helping to bring the suites to life with elegance and style.

The serviced apartments are operated by Sleep Inn Group, who also have properties under the names Eden Escapes and Eden Retreats in Morecambe, along with Crows Hotel, King Street Serviced Apartments and Sun Street ApartHotel in Lancaster.

Check out some of their work in progress on Secret Suites as well as their finished properties in Morecambe in our photo gallery here, or find more details on their website at sleepinngroup.co.uk

