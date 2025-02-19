Small business accounting software is now just £1 per month thanks to this deal

Keeping the books up to date is a task every business owner needs to master

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A 90%-off special offer from an award-winning software firm has made it cheaper than ever for businesses to manage their books online

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing monthly accounts is a chore every business owner has to be a master of.

From cash flow to customer records, and from expenses to invoices, the admin side of any business eats into the time company owners spend at the coalface, keeping their firm afloat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accountancy software can be a great help in minimising the time spent crunching numbers and curating immaculate records, and the tools available have come on leaps and bounds over the years.

Intuit Quickbooks has a comprehensive software package to suit every business - and prices start at £1 | Quickbooks

But effective software solutions can be expensive, and subscriptions to business management plans often come laced with hidden fees or charges.

That's why it's refreshing to see a special offer emerging that makes it genuinely affordable for any business, big or small, to sign up for a software package that balances your books while you build your business.

The deal currently being advertised by Intuit Quickbooks gives you access to all the basic online tools a sole trader needs for £1 per month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's thanks to a 90% discount on a monthly plan that would normally cost £10 per month.

The deal lasts for seven months, after which the price increases, but you'll get seven months of the Intuit Quickbooks package, which includes self-assessment prep, income tax estimates, deadline reminders, online support, phone support, and connection to your bank account.

The package will also help you organise receipts, track mileage, manage income and expenses, and even create and track goals.

This basic Sole Trader plan is aimed at small businesses or landlords who are not registered for VAT, and who need to prepare for self-assessment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Importantly, VAT is not included in the price plan, so budget for £1.20 per month, or £12 per month after the first seven.

There's even an app to help you manage money on the move | Quickbooks

The packages become more comprehensive in the next few tiers. If you're VAT-registered, for example, the Simple Start package will suit, and that costs £1.60+VAT per month, or £16 per month after the first seven.

There's also a popular "Essentials" plan which offers more tools for employees and payroll, or "Plus" and "Advanced" packages for much larger companies.

However, thanks to the 90% discount, even the top package is an absolute bargain - it's £11.50 for the first seven months, instead of £115.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Intuit Quickbooks has more than 6.5 million subscribers worldwide, and a glowing bank of reviews on Trustpilot.

It can even help you find accountants, or link up with various accounting and banking apps.

To find out more about the plans, and how the software works click here.