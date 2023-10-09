Signage appears ahead of opening of new dog friendly coffee shop and wine bar in Heysham
Signage has now been fitted at the dog friendly venue, which will open in Heysham Road in premises which previously housed Time for Flowers.
The team said on their Facebook page: "We have been super busy over the last few weeks...the sign is now up, the windows are partially frosted and the decoration is well under way!
"We are ever nearer and may even be able to announce our official opening date very soon!"
As we reported in June, a change of use was granted by the city council for the property.
Time for Flowers closed in October after nine years, with the business moving to online only instead.
New owners Nicola and Mike Kirby of Heysham are now working hard to turn the property into a cafe/wine bar with an outdoor seating area and manager's flat above.