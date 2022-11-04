Morecambe FC said on their Facebook page: “We understand the importance of putting our local community at the forefront of our thinking, continuing to promote businesses and firms from within the region to help Morecambe & Lancaster flourish.

“As part of this networking event, local businesses will have a unique opportunity to come together and gain exclusive access to the football club.

“Now in our 102nd year as a club, this distinctive package gives you official Business Club Partner status, as well as coverage across our print and digital platforms that will be seen by thousands of Shrimps supporters. Discounts on all merchandise at the Club Shop and club events will also be included.

Morecambe FC's Mazuma Stadium - the Shrimps are launching a business club. Picture from Google Street View.

“As well as all of these benefits, you will also be able to enjoy a fixture of your choice at the Mazuma Stadium from the club’s magnificent Local Choice Hospitality Suite.

“To celebrate the launch of the Business Club, we will be hosting a free to attend inaugural networking event in the Local Choice Hospitality Suite on Thursday January 26 2023.

“This event will give you and your business the chance to hear from the Business Club sponsor Wirehouse Employer Services, who will be talking about the importance of HR and Health & Safety within the workplace, regardless of the size of your business.”