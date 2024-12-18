A long-standing Lancaster city centre shop has closed – and another store is to shut for good this week.

LookFantastic in Dalton Square – known for many years as David Franks – stocked premium cosmetic brands including MAC, Clinique, Lancome, Estee Lauder, YSL, Tom Ford and Kiehls.

Well-respected businessman David Frank Atkinson ran the business as a hair and beauty salon for more than 50 years. He passed away in 2016 at the age of 76.

David Franks was a name synonymous with hair and beauty excellence in Lancaster, and part of the business paid homage to the past by turning into DF Studio next door to LookFantastic, and remains open.

LookFantastic in Dalton Square has closed. Photo: Google Street View

Meanwhile, Humble Abode – a unique clothes and accessories shop in Chapel Street, is to close on December 21.

The shop prided itself on “unique products that reflect the vibrant culture and diverse styles of Lancaster” with a “mission is to provide high quality, yet affordable, fashion pieces and accessories that you won't find anywhere else on the high street.”

They have now announced they will have a farewell event at the shop on Saturday.

“As many of you will know, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors,” they said. “To give the shop the farewell it deserves, we’ll be opening from 7-9pm on 21st December for a late night opening where we can all meet, shop, and drink. There will also be exclusive offers and discounts available on the night.

Humble Abode is to close this week. Photo: Google

“Bring your own drinks! If you spill, you buy. Open to all who fancy coming along.”

Lancaster businessman Paul Cusimano, who owns Joseph’s clothes shop, said he was sad to see the shops close.

"This [LookFantastic] was a business that was there for as long as I could remember,” he said. “The staff were a superb. Knowledgeable about their products and every recommendation I went with, the recipients were delighted with 'my' choice for them.

“In the same week, Stefan & Hayley, proud owners of Humble Abode, announced the sad news that they were to close. Although theirs has been a short stay, they've had a great presence. Quirky and ethical in equal measure.

“It's the 'human cost' that is my underlying concern. Jobs and incomes lost. I cannot stress enough the work, energy and commitment that goes into opening, and running, your own little business.

“The frontage, the establishment that greets you when you walk in, is the end product of many days, weeks, months, and even years of toil, and that's not taking into consideration the financial costs, which can run into hundreds of thousands of pounds of investment, in some cases.

“So please, do what you can, and shop local.”