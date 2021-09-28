Senior Lancashire law figure steps down

David Gillibrand has stepped down as senior partner at Lancaster and Kirby Lonsdale firm Oglethorpe Sturton and Gillibrand, but will continue as a consultant, one day a week.

He is succeeded as senior partner by David Park, who said: “On behalf of the partners, I would like to put on record our appreciation of all that David has done for the firm over the years.

“We are grateful David has agreed to stay on as a consultant, so we will still have the benefit of his knowledge and experience.”

Mr Gillibrand, 67, specialised in litigation in all areas, including commercial disputes, property, personal estates, employment and personal injury.

His interest in law blossomed early and he helped out at the firm during his school and university breaks while his father, John, was partner.

He took a degree in Law and Economics at the University College of Wales in Aberystwyth, and did his law finals at the College of Law in Chester, qualifiying as a solicitor in 1979 with London firm Allen and Overy.

He returned to Oglethorpe Sturton and Gillibrand in 1982, became a partner three years later, then managing partner, before succeeding his brother Martin as senior partner in 2014.

He said he had seen major changes at Oglethorpe Sturton and Gillibrand, especially evolution of the “tools of the trade”, moving from manual to electronic typewriters and then word processors before operating systems were completely computerised.

Mr Gillibrand said: “The firm has grown organically over all these years. Many of our staff have trained and qualified with us and that leads to loyalty and long-standing attachment to the firm. It’s a nice place to work.

“We virtually rebuilt the office in Lancaster in the 1990s so it now holds about 40 staff as opposed to 14. We had thought about moving to other premises but stayed because we loved our homely Georgian building, in the precincts of the Castle.