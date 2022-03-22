Senior hire at Lancaster firm after raft of wins
Lancaster brand consultancy and design studio Two Stories has announced a new senior appointment, following a host of client and project wins.
Former head of design at full-service digital marketing agency Fat Media, Bridget Halldearn, joins the creative studio to further strengthen its design offering as the business sees significant growth.
With seven new clients, across a variety of sectors, having appointed the team over the past two months, as well as new projects and increased retainers with existing clients, such as Channel 4’s 4Sales, Two Stories is on track to double its turnover for the third year running.
Four national clients – Morecambe Football Club, global out of home agency Evolve, live events, digital and film agency Glasgows, and events industry carbon impact tool Trace – and three regional clients, including south east coast property developers MPL Group and Lancaster-based corporate cleaning business LCD Support Services – will join the consultancy’s roster.
Bekkie Hull, creative director and co-founder of Two Stories, said: “We’ve had a fantastic start to 2022, with a series of national and regional client wins and new work from our existing client base, which is all credit to the quality of the creative work and service we’re delivering as a studio.”
“Bridget’s appointment has seen our team double in the past year, to support our significant growth in client base. We’re absolutely delighted to have such an exceptional designer join us; Bridget’s creativity, experience, and passion for design will help us keep achieving our ambitions as a studio and enable us to continue to provide the most creative solutions for our clients.”