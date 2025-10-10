Self-checkout showdown as Lancaster 'citizen researcher' finds the fast lane is sometimes the slow lane

Lancaster tech entrepreneur Matt Zeunert uses his phone's 'slow mo' feature to highlight lagging screens on self-checkouts

It started with a frozen screen and a frustrated shopper. For one Lancaster tech entrepreneur, that moment turned into a full-blown experiment in supermarket speed.

Tired of sluggish self-checkout screens on Lancaster’s high street and in the city’s supermarkets, Matt Zeunert, founder of DebugBear, decided to take matters into his own hands.

The web performance specialist visited eight central Lancaster stores, recording slow-motion videos on his phone as he scanned and paid for his shopping. Back home, he reviewed the footage frame by frame, measuring in milliseconds how long each self-checkout screen took to respond when he pressed different buttons.

Matt Zeunert checking out the self-checkouts landscape.

Matt’s meticulous testing revealed some surprising results. Aldi on Morecambe Road came out on top, with every interaction taking under 270 milliseconds. Other retailers, including M&S, Sainsbury’s and Asda, were notably slower. One checkout paused for a hand-wringing three seconds at the point of payment.

“A second or two’s delay might not seem like much,” said Matt, “but it all adds up when you’re checking out a basketful of items and the screen appears to momentarily go to sleep after every single touch."

Among the worst offenders in Matt's unofficial “speed test” was Boots in St Nicholas Arcades, where the machine froze for more than three seconds after he tapped ‘I don’t have an Advantage Card.’

At TGJones (formerly WHSmith) in Marketgate Shopping Centre, he hit a 1.5-second delay after declining a Premier League promotion. And at Asda’s superstore, the self-checkout stalled for over a second every time he selected a quantity or opted out of carrier bags.

But it wasn't all bad news, and Matt shared with readers of his company's blog his overall favourite moment, saying: "Adding an apple turnover to the basket at Lidl takes just 150 milliseconds!”

Matt’s findings highlight how self-checkouts, designed to make shopping faster, can sometimes have the opposite effect when screens lag.

"When a screen’s slow to respond, customers often assume it’s frozen and start pressing repeatedly in frustration,” Matt said. “It can make people lose confidence in the self-checkout process altogether.

“There are large differences in how quickly self checkout machines respond.”

Read Matt's full report on the DebugBear blog at https://www.debugbear.com/blog/self-checkout-input-latency