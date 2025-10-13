See inside village pub with 4-bed flat up for sale near Lancaster with asking price of £300k

Fleurets are marketing the George & Dragon in Wray, a two-storey mid-terrace pub popular with both locals and tourists alike.

The ground floor consists of a lounge/dining room, with carpeted floor, beamed ceiling, feature fireplace and darts area.

The room is furnished with a section of fixed upholstered button back seating, together with timber tables and chairs, providing a total of 28 covers.

There is also a snug room with a carpeted floor, beamed ceiling and feature fireplace. The room is furnished with pew style fixed seating and timber tables and chairs.

Behind the bar servery is access to an upland beer cellar.

There is a further room to the rear and this is used as a meeting room and on occasion, as overspill or private dining for 10 covers, but mostly for informal storage.

There is a kitchen with an altro floor and a range of stainless steel catering equipment. Customer toilets and various store rooms are also on the ground floor.

The first floor houses the private living accommodation, comprising four bedrooms, one with an en-suite bathroom, lounge, office and shower room.

Outside is an extensive beer patio and beer garden, which occupies around three-quarters of the total site.

This benefits from a raised feature patio barbecue area, which is very popular in the summer months.

The current clients have been in occupation of the property since 2004, firstly as a tied tenant and then since 2017, as a freehold freehouse.

As a result of this long term ownership, the trade is well-established, meaning that a potential purchaser could look to build their business on strong and stable foundations.

The George & Dragon trades between noon and 2pm Tuesday to Friday, and from 5pm to 11pm Monday to Friday. It is open all day at the weekend.

Food is available at lunchtime and between 6pm and 7.45pm in the evening, and between noon and 6pm on a Sunday.

It caters for a mostly local trade, being positioned both physically and metaphorically at the heart of the village.

In addition, it benefits from additional tourist trade, with the Forest of Bowland attracting day trippers and ramblers all year long, and holiday makers during the summer months.

Profit and loss accounts for the years ending 31.03.2024 and 31.03.2025 show a net of VAT turnover of £192,866 and £196,754 respectively.

A premises licence prevails, the main licensable activities being sale by retail of alcohol Monday to Sunday 10am to 1am and performance of live music and recorded music Monday to Sunday noon until midnight.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only through the Fleurets Manchester office on 0161 683 5445.