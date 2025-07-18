See inside luxurious new student flats after major refurb of historic Lancaster mill building

Owned by Afar Group Ltd and managed through Unipad Management Limited – both under the ownership of Anas Mister – this landmark project is transforming the historic Grade II listed former mill into a premier luxury student accommodation destination, blending boutique hotel vibes with modern sustainability.

As custodians of Mill Hall since 2021, Afar Group Ltd and Unipad Management Limited have made a significant multi-million pound investment in revitalising this iconic site, including more than £500,000 spent alone on replacing all 115 windows with double glazed Accoya units to boost energy efficiency, alongside upgrades to the lift and public areas.

Historic features, such as the original cast iron columns, beams and trusses, original stone steps, vaulted brick ceilings, and sandstone façade, have been carefully retained, restored and showcased through discreet lighting and sensitive design, whilst modern luxury finishes have been added to ensure the building remains sustainable and relevant for future years.

Spanning six floors of luxury units, the newly completed studios showcase high end specifications designed for discerning students, including units specifically tailored for couples.

Each en-suite studio features custom ambient lighting, porcelain tiling, quartz work surfaces, real leather Italian sofas, rainfall showers, and purpose-built furniture, creating multiple layouts and themes that evoke a boutique hotel atmosphere.

These luxurious touches ensure a premium living experience, setting a new standard for student accommodation in Lancaster.

Adding to the cultural appeal, bespoke artwork has been installed in public hallways to create a gallery on each floor, turning communal spaces into inspiring art-filled environments.

Unipad Management Limited is a prominent student accommodation provider in Lancaster, and brings its past expertise from projects like the Unipad branded North Road structures, which feature ashlar stone and landscaped gardens. At Mill Hall, the focus on quality and heritage-sensitive design continues to shine through.

With the internal units largely complete, attention now turns to Phase 2: the creation of the front extension, the outdoor café, and the annexe conversion.

The café, set to be in the transformed upper garden and open to students and the public, will foster interaction and revitalise the canal-side area. This shared space, alongside the communal gym and meeting areas, positions Mill Hall as a catalyst for the Canal Quarter’s regeneration.

“This rapid progress at Mill Hall demonstrates our commitment to delivering exceptional spaces that benefit both students and the local community,” said Anas Mister, owner of Afar Group Ltd and Unipad Management Limited.

“The end result showcases unique boutique-style studios across six floors with huge energy efficiency upgrades.

"By retaining and showcasing historic features whilst integrating modern luxury, we’re proud to breathe new life into this historic mill while supporting Lancaster’s growth.

"When we started this project we decided to spend whatever was necessary to create something special. I think we have achieved it. It is a unique destination for students with more enhancements to come to benefit locals too.”

Mill Hall refurbishment One of the studio apartments. Photo: Unipad Management Ltd

Mill Hall refurbishment One of the kitchens in the development. Photo: Unipad Management Ltd

Mill Hall refurbishment One of the luxurious bathrooms. Photo: Unipad Management Ltd