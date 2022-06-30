See inside Lancaster pub after 8 week £300k investment

The eight-week renovation has focused on transforming the Ploughs garden space into an outdoor area that can be enjoyed by families and friends alike.

Works have included the re-landscaping of the greens, insect-friendly planting, much improved outdoor seating and a permanent location for a bouncy castle that is sure to be loved by younger guests visiting and is the perfect addition for the upcoming summer.

Internally the Plough's bar area has been given a loving refresh, making the stunning central bar area a standout feature, with added décor to enhance the pub's natural charm and intimate atmosphere.

The Plough, Galgate has reopened following a £300k investment.

Guests can also enjoy a new and improved menu that features all the traditional 'proper' pub classics you'd expect, as well as a showstopping Sunday Roast to round off the week.

Management partner Jackie is familiar and well known within the village as her husband Chris grew up locally and is well immersed in community life and activities.

She's excited and confident that the rejuvenated Plough will be the perfect pub for all and plans on wasting no time in firmly instilling it back within the heart of the community. Jackie said: "I cannot wait to welcome guests back in and show off the pub's brand new look. Chris and I feel we've come home in many respects, and we are so excited to be able to offer such an invaluable local hub to everyone."

Senior operations manager Jannine Leadbetter said, "We're so proud to be reopening the Plough Inn. It's a lovely pub, and the investment we have completed here will enhance all this great pub has to offer and allow it to truly reach its potential at the heart of Galgate . Our new Management Partners, Jackie & Chris, brings a wealth of pub expertise, local knowledge, and the perfect outlook to ensure the pub's success for many years to come."

The Lancaster Guardian reported in March that the previous director and tenant of The Plough in Main Road, Galgate, Steven Greenhalf, had to hand over the keys to the pub after landlord Punch Pubs had chosen not to renew the tenancy.

