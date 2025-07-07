Marking a new chapter for the historic inn, the refurb honours the building’s legacy, while creating a revitalised space for both locals and Lancaster city tourists to enjoy.

Designed around the high ceilings and large, stained glass windows that the Toll House is famous for, the space has been given a completely new lease of life.

Think cosy nooks for guests to settle into with a pint, plus there’s also a brand new bar with timber and verdigris copper finishes, classic wall panelling, and eclectic artwork, along with a bespoke dining room carpet – each detail reflecting the inn’s charming Lancastrian roots.

With everything made by the inn’s team of chefs, upgrades to the kitchen have been installed to support the Toll House’s new food offering.

As one of the city’s only AA Rosette-awarded restaurants, the inn will continue to serve up homemade, hearty, locally-inspired dishes, including steak and ale suet pudding, fish pie, and Cumberland sausages served with creamy mash, stout & onion gravy, and crispy onions.

Afternoon tea will also be available for those looking to indulge their sweet tooth.

Joe Ruddock, general manager at The Toll House Inn, said: “What really makes the Toll House special isn’t just the food or the building – it’s the people behind the scenes and the ones that walk through the door. We’ve freshened up the space but kept all the charm and home-cooked food we know our customers love. Come by, grab a seat, and see what we’ve done with the place!”

Lancashire-based hospitality group Thwaites, which owns the inn, partnered with John Blakeman Interior Design to complete the five-week fit-out.

John Blakeman, owner of John Blakeman Interior Design, added: “The design itself leads on the history of Lancaster, the age of the architecture plus the events that took place in the area. We've included traditional panel work and timber finishes on key focal points, including the bar and fireplaces – this is what you would’ve seen in Tudor courthouses. After that, we modernised the colour palette and installed bespoke lighting to add more grandeur to the overall look.”

Proudly placed as one of the best places to stay in Lancaster, the inn’s charming bedrooms are just a stone’s throw away from all the action – making it the ideal spot for city staycationers.

