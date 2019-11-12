Winners of The Bay Business Awards 2019.

See all the winners from Lancaster and Morecambe at this year's Bay Business Awards

Businesses of all shapes and sizes were celebrated at the second annual Bay Business Awards.

By Nick Lakin
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 1:39 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 2:16 pm

The Globe Arena in Morecambe hosted the event which saw small and medium-sized businesses and organisations from across the district being recognised for their hard work over the last year.

1. Customer Service Award

Silverdoor Apartments

2. Retailer of the Year

Time For Flowers

3. Creative Innovation Award

Indigo Arts and Crafts

4. Health and Fitness Centre of the Year

X-Force 3-1-5

