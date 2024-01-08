Security concerns at Morecambe pub which now wants to stay open into the early hours three nights a week

A Morecambe pub wanting to stay open later at night should assess its security needs for busy times, such as funeral wakes, sports events, periods of community ‘high tension’ or days known as ‘black-eye Fridays’, police have said.

Pub firm Punch Taverns wants to extend hours at the William Mitchell pub on Glentworth Road West. Morecambe. It has sent a licence variation application to Lancaster City Council, which will be considered by councillors on the licensing sub-committee this Friday.

Punch Taverns wants to vary the pub’s premises licence to allow later alcohol sales, live and recorded music and indoor sporting events on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until 2am the following morning.

Currently, these activities are allowed until midnight. Punch also wants to change closing hours on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 1am to 2.30am.

The William Mitchell pub.

Lancashire Police are due to attend Friday’s council licensing hearing at Morecambe Town Hall.

A list of agreed, proposed conditions has been drawn up between the police and the pub, documents state. Conditions include a risk assessment plan to consider the minimum number of door staff needed for busy times, such as bank holidays, events or bookings linked to local or national holidays.

An incident book is also listed for any crime or disorder, any refused sales for suspected underage or drunk people, any events where the police are called, people are asked to leave or searched for drugs.

The police list also highlights especially busy days or events that may need security staff at the William Mitchell.

It states: “Any other requirement for Security Industry Association door staff is to be [made] on a risk assessment basis, such as music festivals, St Patrick’s Day, bank holidays and the last Friday before Christmas, known as ‘black-eye Friday’. Also any showing of major sporting events including boxing, football and wrestling etc.

“Also, where there is information from police where security is needed such as a wake, funeral or high tensions in the area and community. Also consideration for door staff for private bookings or events, such as christenings, birthdays or wakes, where there is a possibility of large numbers of patrons. ”