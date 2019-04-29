Security boss sets new pie eating record at Lancaster Beer and Pie Festival

Who ate all the pies at this year’s Lancaster Beer and Pie Festival?

That would be Pete Harrison, managing director of Lancaster’s FGH Security, who beat last year’s record by 11 seconds in a head to head pie off on the Friday evening of the event.

Daisy Manson won the official Lancaster Beer and Pie Festival pie eating contest 2019.

Daisy Manson won the Saturday challenge on April 27, setting a new female record in the process.

The competion saw eight individuals attempting to finish three pork pies and a pint of ale or cider as quickly as possible.

FGH Security, which provides door staff to many of the city’s pubs, weren’t able to compete on the Saturday, so had their own competition at The White Cross Pub a day early.

Pete Harrison ploughed through his in four minutes 42 seconds, beating last year’s winner by 11 seconds.

The Lancaster Beer and Pie Festival pie eating contest.

The Saturday competitors were not able to match this, but Daisy Manson took the women’s record with a time of seven minutes and four seconds, seeing off the other competitors on the day.

Organiser and landlord Tim Tomlinson, who staged the 14th annual event at The White Cross, Merchants, and Stonewell Tap pubs, said that the festival was a great success, with almost 1,000 pies consumed over the four days.

All entry fees went straight to Cancer Research UK plus an extra donation by FGH made £100 in total.

Saturday’s pies were donated by the Cornish Bakery in Penny Street.