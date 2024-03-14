Scott & Wilkinson A Xeinadin Company bolster their Tax offering with new recruits

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tom Carter and Margaret Curran have both recently joined Scott & Wilkinson to provide extra support to their growing tax team.

Tom Carter is CTA qualified and brings bundles of previous experience having started his tax career at Moore and Smalley in 2008 before working for several other local accountancy firms. He has extensive knowledge of a variety of tax procedures including reorganisations and reconstructions, share buybacks, employee share schemes and provides bespoke advice to clients covering the whole range of taxes.

Alongside Tom, Margaret Curran has also joined the busy tax team and is ATT qualified as well as gaining the 'Trust and Estate Practitioner' TEP qualification. With a background in personal tax, she will specialise in advising trust and estate clients making the most of her 25 years’ experience. Margaret will also provide advice on personal tax matters.

Margaret Curran and Tom Carter