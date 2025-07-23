School tool developed by Lancaster firm helps kids with dyslexia

With growing public interest in dyslexia, most recently highlighted in Jamie Oliver’s Dyslexia Revolution on Channel 4, schools are under increasing pressure to identify and support learners with specific learning differences earlier and more effectively.

One of the most effective tools making a difference today has its roots in Lancaster.

Since launching in 2022, the IDL Literacy Screener – developed by educational charity Ascentis – has helped nearly 65,000 pupils across the UK and beyond to identify potential dyslexic-type difficulties, enabling early, targeted support and boosting learner confidence.

The screener is part of the broader IDL Literacy Programme, available through a free trial or low-cost annual licence, with unlimited pupil access. It evaluates key literacy processing areas such as auditory and visual processing, sequencing, and short-term memory – all in around 30 minutes, with customisable settings to support learners with visual sensitivities.

Recent national discussions – sparked by advocates like Jamie Oliver – have brought renewed focus to how schools approach dyslexia screening. IDL’s commitment to scalable, accessible, and research-based tools is helping schools rise to the challenge.

Educators have praised not only the screener’s clarity and ease of use, but the impactful data and linked interventions it enables. The accompanying IDL Literacy and Numeracy Programmes have been shown to improve reading and spelling ages by up to 11 months in just 26 hours of use.

Adrian Gallagher, head of IDL, said: “With dyslexia finally receiving the national attention it deserves, tools like ours are more vital than ever. The IDL Literacy Screener empowers schools to act early – before learning gaps widen – and to do so at scale, with confidence.”

Schools can register for a free trial or learn more at www.idlsgroup.com, or by emailing [email protected]