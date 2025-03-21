The firm is tapping into military veterans' skills to meet a growing demand for clean energy talent 🌱

Schneider Electric is increasing its recruitment of military veterans for key roles

The company says the initiative will help to address the UK's shortage of skilled workers

Veterans will be targeted for operational and senior management positions

The move also helps to support the UK’s transition to cleaner energy and net zero goals

Applications can be made through Schneider Electric’s careers website

A leading global energy management company is increasing its recruitment of military veterans, recognising the valuable skills they bring.

Schneider Electric said that its initiative would also address the UK’s shortage of skilled workers.

As part of its Veterans Talent Programme, the company is focusing on recruiting veterans transitioning from the armed forces for key operational and senior management roles in the energy management and electrical sectors.

With the UK’s shift to cleaner energy and its net zero goals, demand for these skills is rapidly growing, the company said.

Damion Baines of Schneider Electric, who left the British Army last year after 26 years of service, said: “Keeping calm under pressure, the ability to problem-solve and empathise with others have all proved crucial in my role, where I ensure critical buildings remain operational.”

(Photo: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Schneider Electric is known for its expertise in energy management, and focuses on providing help to businesses, homes, and industries with managing energy consumption efficiently and sustainably.

The company specialises in products and services that optimise energy use, increase efficiency, and reduce environmental impact.

How can I apply for jobs at Schneider Electric?

To apply for jobs at Schneider Electric, follow these steps:

Visit the careers website: Go to Schneider Electric's official careers page at www.se.com/careers. This is where you’ll find the latest job openings, company culture details, and more.

Go to Schneider Electric's official careers page at www.se.com/careers. This is where you’ll find the latest job openings, company culture details, and more. Browse job openings: Use the search function to explore available positions by job title, location, or department. Schneider Electric offers roles in various fields, including engineering, IT, finance, sales, marketing, and more.

Use the search function to explore available positions by job title, location, or department. Schneider Electric offers roles in various fields, including engineering, IT, finance, sales, marketing, and more. Create an account: To apply for a job, you'll need to create a profile on their website. This allows you to track your application, apply for multiple roles, and receive job alerts based on your preferences.

To apply for a job, you'll need to create a profile on their website. This allows you to track your application, apply for multiple roles, and receive job alerts based on your preferences. Submit your application: Once you've found a role that interests you, click the “Apply” button. You’ll be asked to upload your CV and answer a few questions related to your experience and skills.

Once you've found a role that interests you, click the “Apply” button. You’ll be asked to upload your CV and answer a few questions related to your experience and skills. Follow up: After submitting your application, you may be contacted for an interview. You can track your application’s status through your profile on the Schneider Electric careers portal.

After submitting your application, you may be contacted for an interview. You can track your application’s status through your profile on the Schneider Electric careers portal. Use LinkedIn: Schneider Electric is active on LinkedIn, so connecting with their recruiters or employees on the platform can help you stay informed about job opportunities and industry news.

