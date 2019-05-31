Sauna and a wine store: grand coastal £1.25m mansion has it all

We all love the sea. There's something calming and reassuring about the sea. It's loud, but relaxing; cold, but made for warm days. A home on the seafront is the dream, therefore, and when it comes to such living in the UK, the North West has some of the nicest offerings going. Case in point: this £1.25m superhome.