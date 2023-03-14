Jane will advise rural clients on a wide range of commercial property services including the sale and purchase of freehold and leasehold agricultural property and on proposed developments.

After graduating in law, Jane began her law career in London.

She qualified as a licensed conveyancer in 2004 and specialised in rural and commercial property working for seven years at Bendles Solicitors in Carlisle.

Jane Fillis and Nicola Beneduce from Harrison Drury.

Working across Harrison Drury’s six offices, Jane will provide advice and support on farm succession, partnership agreements, land issues and renewable energy projects.

Nicola Beneduce, partner at Harrison Drury, said: “This is a great appointment for our commercial property team which will further develop our expertise in the rural sector. Jane has both a strong background in dealing with agricultural clients and a passion for helping the farming community.”

Jane, who now lives in West Yorkshire, is an active committee member of Women in Property (Lancashire & Cumbria Branch) and the Halifax Agricultural Society.

She added: “I really enjoy travelling to meet clients working in farming and agriculture, it is such a diverse and interesting industry which is changing all the time.

“Harrison Drury has an excellent reputation in the rural sector and I’m very excited to be part of the team helping to grow our expertise and support for our rural clients.”