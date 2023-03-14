News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
55 minutes ago TikTok to be investigated by National Cyber Security Centre
1 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
3 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
3 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
3 hours ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement
4 hours ago Tributes to former paralympian Baroness Masham who has died aged 87

Rural property lawyer joins Lancaster law firm

Lancaster law firm Harrison Drury has appointed experienced rural property lawyer Jane Fillis to support its clients in the agricultural sector.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:16 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 11:17 GMT

Jane will advise rural clients on a wide range of commercial property services including the sale and purchase of freehold and leasehold agricultural property and on proposed developments.

After graduating in law, Jane began her law career in London.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She qualified as a licensed conveyancer in 2004 and specialised in rural and commercial property working for seven years at Bendles Solicitors in Carlisle.

Jane Fillis and Nicola Beneduce from Harrison Drury.
Jane Fillis and Nicola Beneduce from Harrison Drury.
Jane Fillis and Nicola Beneduce from Harrison Drury.
Most Popular

Working across Harrison Drury’s six offices, Jane will provide advice and support on farm succession, partnership agreements, land issues and renewable energy projects.

Nicola Beneduce, partner at Harrison Drury, said: “This is a great appointment for our commercial property team which will further develop our expertise in the rural sector. Jane has both a strong background in dealing with agricultural clients and a passion for helping the farming community.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jane, who now lives in West Yorkshire, is an active committee member of Women in Property (Lancashire & Cumbria Branch) and the Halifax Agricultural Society.

She added: “I really enjoy travelling to meet clients working in farming and agriculture, it is such a diverse and interesting industry which is changing all the time.

“Harrison Drury has an excellent reputation in the rural sector and I’m very excited to be part of the team helping to grow our expertise and support for our rural clients.”

Harrison Drury is an award-winning law practice with offices in Clitheroe, Garstang, Lancaster, Lytham, Kendal and Preston. It employs around 130 staff.

LancasterLondonWest YorkshirePreston