Royal Mail workers take to picket line in Lancaster as part of strike action

Royal Mail workers have gathered as part of a 24-hour walkout in a dispute over pay.

More than 115,000 postal staff, including delivery workers and those in sorting offices, are staging the industrial action nationwide.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has said workers are striking for a “dignified, proper pay rise”.

As well as today’s industrial action, Royal Mail staff plan to strike on Wednesday August 31, Thursday September 8 and Friday September 9.

Thanks to Joshua Brandwood for the photos.

1. WGAR-26-08-22-PO strike 5-NWupload Some of the Royal Mail workers on the picket line in Lancaster. Photo: Official picket line Photo Sales

2. Sorry, we're closed A sign on the gates of the Lancaster sorting office gates. Photo: s Photo Sales

3. Fighting for change Royal Mail workers on the picket line in Lancaster. Photo: s Photo Sales

4. Strength in numbers Royal Mail workers on the picket line in Lancaster. Photo: s Photo Sales