Royal Mail workers take to picket line in Lancaster as part of strike action

These are the scenes outside Lancaster’s Royal Mail sorting office this morning as strike action begins.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Friday, 26th August 2022, 10:25 am

Royal Mail workers have gathered as part of a 24-hour walkout in a dispute over pay.

More than 115,000 postal staff, including delivery workers and those in sorting offices, are staging the industrial action nationwide.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has said workers are striking for a “dignified, proper pay rise”.

As well as today’s industrial action, Royal Mail staff plan to strike on Wednesday August 31, Thursday September 8 and Friday September 9.

Thanks to Joshua Brandwood for the photos.

Some of the Royal Mail workers on the picket line in Lancaster.

Photo: Official picket line

2. Sorry, we're closed

A sign on the gates of the Lancaster sorting office gates.

Photo: s

3. Fighting for change

Royal Mail workers on the picket line in Lancaster.

Photo: s

4. Strength in numbers

Royal Mail workers on the picket line in Lancaster.

Photo: s

